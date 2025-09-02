Four policemen suspended after man drowns in pond while fleeing raid in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Four police personnel were suspended in Jhansi after a man lost his life while trying to escape the officers by jumping into a pond. The incident took place when officers arrived to catch gamblers in Khailar village under Babina police station area.

Sources said the man swam across to the other side of the pond but, when police reached there too, he turned back. According to villagers, he kept moving around in the pond for nearly 20 minutes to avoid the police. After a while, he became exhausted, lost his breath, and drowned. Villagers searched for him but failed to find him.

Angry over the incident, residents blocked the Jhansi–Lalitpur highway for about two hours. Police officers rushed to the spot, and the blockade was lifted only after assurances of action.

Consequently, Jhansi SSP suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of the BHEL outpost. About 14 hours later, around 5 am on Tuesday, the man’s body was finally recovered and sent for a post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Joshi, 42, who had been grazing his cattle near the Amrit Sarovar pond on Monday afternoon. At the same time, some men were gambling in the forest near the pond. Acting on a tip-off, BHEL outpost in-charge Nitish Kumar, S-I Kailash Chand, and constables Lavkush Pandey and Dharmendra reached the spot around 3 pm.