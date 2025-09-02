HC: Clear all Mumbai streets by Sept 2

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to remove Maratha protesters who are sitting outside the designated protest site and to clear roads blocked by them.

The court said on Monday that while people have the right to protest, it should be done peacefully and without causing hardship to common citizens. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on Tuesday before Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad.

The court observed that permission had been given for 5,000 people to gather at Azad Maidan. However, far more protestors entered the city and spread to CST, Nariman Point, and other parts of South Mumbai. As a result, train services were disrupted, traffic came to a standstill, and the city was nearly brought to a halt. The bench noted that the protestors had violated conditions set

by the administration, and police were free to take action. At the same time, the court reminded the state that basic facilities, such as drinking water, toilets, and sanitation, must be provided to those gathered at Azad Maidan.