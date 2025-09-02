HC: Clear all Mumbai streets by Sept 2

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to remove Maratha protesters who are sitting outside the designated protest site and to clear roads blocked by them.
The court said on Monday that while people have the right to protest, it should be done peacefully and without causing hardship to common citizens. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on Tuesday before Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad.
The court observed that permission had been given for 5,000 people to gather at Azad Maidan. However, far more protestors entered the city and spread to CST, Nariman Point, and other parts of South Mumbai. As a result, train services were disrupted, traffic came to a standstill, and the city was nearly brought to a halt. The bench noted that the protestors had violated conditions set
by the administration, and police were free to take action. At the same time, the court reminded the state that basic facilities, such as drinking water, toilets, and sanitation, must be provided to those gathered at Azad Maidan.
The state government argued that activist Manoj Jarange-Patil was given permission to protest for only one day, starting on Sunday. However, the protest began on Sunday and has now stretched into its third day. Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that new protesters should not be allowed into Mumbai and must be stopped at city checkpoints.
Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil issued a strong warning to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stated that if the demand to include Marathas in the reservation quota is not met, more than five crore Marathas are prepared to relocate to Mumbai. “They are waiting for the right time,” he said.
Patil’s lawyer blamed the government for the chaos, saying that on the first day, nearby shops and food stalls were shut down to pressure protestors to leave. He argued that protesters are not enemies or terrorists, and they should have been treated with dignity by being provided with food, water, and shelter. He added that if the government genuinely accepts their demand, the protestors would leave Mumbai immediately.