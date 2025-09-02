Heritage, culture mapping of 75% villages done

NEW DELHI: As part of the ambitious Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (MGMD) programme aimed at preserving and showcasing India’s cultural heritage, 75 percent of the villages across the country have been mapped and their cultural profiles uploaded on the dedicated portal. According to the Ministry of Culture, out of 6.5 lakh villages, details of the cultural and heritage of 4.84 lakh villages have been documented.
Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have taken the lead in this exercise, accounting for the maximum number of villages mapped so far. In Uttar Pradesh, over 71,000 villages have recorded the highest entries (2,502) from Azamgarh district.
In Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara is the district with the highest number of villages mapped—2,214 villages—on the MGMD portal, making it the district leader within the state. According to the ministry, profiles of 42,625 villages have been completed in the state. In Barmer district of Rajasthan-- where 39,386 villages have been documented-- 2,903 villages have been profiled.
The National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM) was announced in 2017 to preserve and promote the country’s cultural heritage. It is being executed by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).
The MGMD portal was launched in June 2023 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating and celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. The portal features a wide range of cultural elements, including oral traditions, customs, historical significance, art forms, traditional cuisines, prominent artists, traditional dress, and local landmarks.
The portal also places special focus on intangible cultural heritage such as linguistic diversity, oral traditions, folklore, fair and local festivals, ensuring representation of tribal regions and marginalised communities.
The 360-degree angle video (walkthrough) of 750 villages has been done and uploaded to the portal. The “Unique Stories” section features a diverse collection of local tales and captivating narratives.
It has received more than 2,000 contributions.
To build a comprehensive repository of cultural expressions from villages, the Mission has also started working on thematic publications on Bartan (utensils) and Paridhan (attire). Researchers, writers, museums, and collectors were recently invited to contribute to the compilation.
The issue on Bartan aims to capture the diversity of utensils used across Indian villages, from region-specific cooking implements to ritual objects and explore their making traditions, transformations, usages, and cultural legacies. Contributors are encouraged to focus on unique utensils, their evolution and their continuing role in daily and ceremonial life.
The second publication, Paridhan, will spotlight clothing and ornaments as markers of identity and tradition. It seeks to highlight histories, textile practices, regional dress forms, sustainability aspects, and the role of attire.