Heritage, culture mapping of 75% villages done

NEW DELHI: As part of the ambitious Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (MGMD) programme aimed at preserving and showcasing India’s cultural heritage, 75 percent of the villages across the country have been mapped and their cultural profiles uploaded on the dedicated portal. According to the Ministry of Culture, out of 6.5 lakh villages, details of the cultural and heritage of 4.84 lakh villages have been documented.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have taken the lead in this exercise, accounting for the maximum number of villages mapped so far. In Uttar Pradesh, over 71,000 villages have recorded the highest entries (2,502) from Azamgarh district.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara is the district with the highest number of villages mapped—2,214 villages—on the MGMD portal, making it the district leader within the state. According to the ministry, profiles of 42,625 villages have been completed in the state. In Barmer district of Rajasthan-- where 39,386 villages have been documented-- 2,903 villages have been profiled.

The National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM) was announced in 2017 to preserve and promote the country’s cultural heritage. It is being executed by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).