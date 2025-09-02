India issues flood warning to Pakistan amid heavy rains in northern states

India has issued a warning to Pakistan regarding a likely flood situation in the Sutlej River, following continuous heavy rainfall across northern Indian states, according to official sources on Tuesday.

The warning, which flagged a "high probability" of flooding, comes in the wake of excess water being released from major Indian dams. The alert was sent to Islamabad through diplomatic channels by the Ministry of External Affairs, specifically on humanitarian grounds, sources confirmed.

This is not the first such alert issued recently. Last week, India also sent three separate warnings to Pakistan concerning potential flooding in the Tawi River.

Tuesday’s communication focused on a possible flood scenario in the Sutlej River, expected to develop by Wednesday. The situation has become critical as rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and various seasonal rivulets in Punjab are swelling due to heavy rainfall in their upper catchment areas.

India had earlier suspended the routine exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Despite the halt in formal data sharing, Indian authorities said the recent alerts were issued purely for humanitarian reasons, to help Pakistan mitigate any potential loss of life or property.