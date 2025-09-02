Indian Navy training squadron arrives in Seychelles to strengthen maritime partnership

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s ships reached Seychelles as part of their long-range training deployment.

Building “Bridges of Friendship” while training young minds, the ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy — INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi — arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on September 1, 2025. The 1TS is presently on a long-range training deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy said on Tuesday, “The deployment of 1TS to Seychelles is the third port call of Indian Navy ships to Seychelles in 2025. This highlights the Indian Navy’s robust bilateral engagement and maritime partnership aligned with the broader vision of Mahasagar in the Indian Ocean Region.”

The arrival at the port was marked with a ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) band, emphasising the strong maritime ties between the two nations. The Indian Navy’s ceremonial Guard and Band were also paraded onboard the 1TS.

During the visit, Senior Officer 1TS Capt Tijo K Joseph is scheduled to call on dignitaries from the Seychelles Government, senior officers of the SDF, and the Indian High Commission.