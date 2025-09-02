Indian Railways rolls out biometric sign-on system for TTEs

NEW DELHI: In a first, Indian Railways has introduced a new biometric sign-on and sign-off system for its ticket checking staff, marking a significant step towards modernising railway operations and enhancing accountability.

The first digital TTE lobby of Indian Railways also became operational at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction under the East Central Railway on August 29 this year. According to the Railways, this innovative system has already been successfully implemented in the Banaras Division of Northern Railway, Sonpur Division in East Central Railway, Ratlam Division in Western Railway, and TTE lobbies at CSMT, Pune and Solapur in Central Railway.

It is also operational in Malda Division in Eastern Railway, Mysore Division in South Western Railway, Bhopal in West Central Railway, and Madurai, Palghat, Trichy in Southern Railway, along with the Kota Lobby in West Central Railway.

Additionally, it is being phased in across various divisions of the North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and North Western Railway zones. The Jammu Division of Northern Railway is set to roll out the system shortly.