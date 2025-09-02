India's transplant patients turned athletes shine with 63 medals at World Games

NEW DELHI: About 57 Indian athletes, all of them either organ recipients or donors have returned home with a remarkable haul of 63 medals from the 2025 World Transplant Games held in Germany, proving that life after transplant is not only possible but also powerful.

The tally included 16 gold, 22 silver, and 23 bronze medals across diverse sporting disciplines.

Among the standout performers was Jaskaran Singh, a veterinary doctor from Chandigarh who donated a kidney to his ailing wife a couple of years ago. Singh clinched four gold medals and a silver, earning him the title of Outstanding Donor Athlete of the Games.

“There is a myth that people who donate or receive organs cannot live a normal life. I never felt even once that I had only one kidney,” Singh said.

“Through sports, we want to spread awareness and show that differently-abled people should be included in society just like anyone else," he added.

Rajasthan’s Ramdev Singh, who underwent a kidney transplant from his mother in 2012, added four medals to India’s tally, including a gold, a silver, and two bronze in the fiercely contested Track and Field 30–39 category.

The Anand family from Bangalore created history by bagging 13 medals between them.