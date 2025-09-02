Madhya Pradesh High Court judge recuses from illegal mining case, states BJP MLA attempted to contact him

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh High Court judge hearing a writ petition, alleging illegal mining in the central Indian state, has withdrawn from hearing the case, stating that a ruling BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak attempted to contact him regarding the matter.

Importantly, a petition was filed by Ashutosh Dixit (Mundwara-Katni resident) in the HC, in which the petitioner had stated that he had complained to the state’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) about rampant illegal mining in Sihora and Gosalpur areas of Jabalpur district, besides Katni district.

The petitioner had stated that the petition had to be filed in the HC, as no action was being taken by the EOW on the complaint.

During the hearing of the petition, the EOW informed the HC’s single bench that the complaint was made by the petitioner against M/S Nirmala Minerals and Anand Mining Corporation.

Both companies are allegedly related to mining baron-turned-BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, who was a minister in one of the previous BJP regimes led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.