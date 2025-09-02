MHA frames stricter rules under Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 to tighten entry, stay norms

NEW DELHI: With an aim to further tighten national security by better regulating immigration into the country, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a set of new rules under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which stipulates stricter norms for entry, stay and deportation of foreigners.

The order through a gazette notification said, foreigners may be denied entry or stay in India, if found to be “convicted of serious crimes such as terrorism, espionage, rape, murder, human trafficking, cybercrime, drug smuggling, or membership of a banned organisation”.

More to these offences, people found to be involved in cases relating to “fake travel documents, money laundering, hawala transactions, child abuse and racketeering” will also be barred from entering India.

Noting that India would continue to maintain “a strict zero-tolerance” toward individuals involved in “anti-national or subversive activities”, in order the MHA has advised the Bureau of Immigration to maintain and update a database of such individuals and prohibit their entry.

According to officials, all states and Union Territories (UT) have been asked to set up dedicated detention or holding centres for illegal immigrants until they are deported.