Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announces PM Modi’s participation in India Maritime Week in Mumbai

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the ‘India Maritime Week,’ to be held in Mumbai from October 27-31.

The PM will also deliver the keynote address at the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

Speaking at the Water Voyage Northeast 2025 conference in Guwahati, Sonowal said it would be a “historic opportunity” to showcase India’s maritime strength to the world, with participation expected from over 100 countries and more than one lakh stakeholders.

He said the PM’s presence would reaffirm India’s global maritime leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation.

“India Maritime Week will not only be a confluence of ideas, but a confluence of confidence,” he said, adding, “The way Prime Minister Modi has guided our maritime vision, the world now looks at India as a trusted partner and a rising maritime power. His presence at the Global Maritime CEO Forum will inspire global industry leaders to invest in India’s growth story."