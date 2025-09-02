MoEFCC's new notification dilutes Forest Conservation Act, afforestation rules

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the new Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Amendment Rules, 2025, or the Forest Conservation Amendment Rules (FCA). These new rules expand the scope of state governments to divert forest land for infrastructure projects. It further weakens the regulations regarding compensatory afforestation and vaguely includes public interest projects as projects of national importance.

The notification modifies the definition of forest land diversion, allowing state governments to grant initial 'working permission' for linear projects. This includes preliminary project activities such as roadworks (other than blacktopping and concretisation), laying railway tracks, and installing transmission lines.

Previously, state governments could mobilise resources only after receiving in-principle or Stage-I approval for a project.