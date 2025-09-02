Over one billion people living with mental health conditions: WHO

NEW DELHI: Over one billion people are living with mental health conditions, with anxiety and depression being the most common conditions, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The report shows that while the prevalence of mental health conditions can vary by sex, women are disproportionately impacted overall.

Suicide remains a devastating outcome, claiming an estimated 7,27,000 lives in 2021 alone, said the new findings published in two reports – World Mental Health Today and Mental Health Atlas 2024.

Highlighting that suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15–29 years worldwide and disproportionately affects marginalised populations, the report said suicide accounts for more than one in every 100 deaths (1.1%) globally.

For every death by suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts. “Globally, more than twice as many males die by suicide than women do.”

“Despite global efforts, progress in reducing suicide mortality is too low to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of a one-third reduction in suicide rates by 2030. On the current trajectory, only a 12% reduction will be achieved by that deadline,” it added.

While many countries have bolstered their mental health policies and programmes, greater investment and action are needed globally to scale up services to protect and promote people’s mental health.

“Transforming mental health services is one of the most pressing public health challenges,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Investing in mental health means investing in people, communities, and economies – an investment no country can afford to neglect. Every government and every leader has a responsibility to act with urgency and to ensure that mental health care is treated not as a privilege, but as a basic right for all.”