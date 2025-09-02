Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape flees police custody, gunshots fired: Sources

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Dhillon alias Pathanmajra, reportedly escaped from police custody on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the Punjab Police from Karnal in Haryana for rape and cheating charges days after the MLA criticised his own party's government over handling floods and questioned its central leadership.

Pathanmajra managed to flee the scene in a white SUV, reportedly aided by villagers and supporters. There was an alleged exchange of fire during the escape, said police sources.

As the Patiala Police booked Pathanmajra for rape charges, a police team was sent to Dabri village in Karnal to arrest him. Pathanmajra, who was at the residence of one of his relatives Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), reportedly absconded fearing arrest.

"Despite the fact that there were multiple police teams, the MLA escaped with the help of locals. We are now coordinating with Haryana police to track him down,’’ said a police officer on condition of anonymity. He added that a policeman was injured after being hit by Pathanmajra's SUV. Another FIR will be registered against him for assaulting and injuring a police officer on duty.