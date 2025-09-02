Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape flees police custody, gunshots fired: Sources

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Dhillon alias Pathanmajra, reportedly escaped from police custody on Tuesday.
He was arrested by the Punjab Police from Karnal in Haryana for rape and cheating charges days after the MLA criticised his own party's government over handling floods and questioned its central leadership.
Pathanmajra managed to flee the scene in a white SUV, reportedly aided by villagers and supporters. There was an alleged exchange of fire during the escape, said police sources.
As the Patiala Police booked Pathanmajra for rape charges, a police team was sent to Dabri village in Karnal to arrest him. Pathanmajra, who was at the residence of one of his relatives Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), reportedly absconded fearing arrest.
"Despite the fact that there were multiple police teams, the MLA escaped with the help of locals. We are now coordinating with Haryana police to track him down,’’ said a police officer on condition of anonymity. He added that a policeman was injured after being hit by Pathanmajra's SUV. Another FIR will be registered against him for assaulting and injuring a police officer on duty.
Sources said that the initial case against Pathanmajra was registered on Monday evening under Section 376 of the IPC. "The legislator was booked on rape charges as an old complaint which was against him was under investigation. Also a fresh complaint was submitted on August 26 by the woman involved, alleging that the MLA had sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage," said a senior police official.
Yesterday, the government withdrew his security cover and eight of his gunmen were taken back. Pathanmajra was provided additional security a few months ago, after he claimed to have received threat calls. The government also ordered to transfer of all SHOs and police post heads in the Sanaur constituency. "I had already told my gunmen yesterday that they would be sent back. The Delhi leaders of AAP think they can scare me with vigilance action or FIRs, but I will never bow down. I will stand like a rock with my people,” he had said.
The MLA on Sunday criticized his own government over the handling of floods in Patiala. He accused senior officials of the irrigation department, including a senior IAS officer, of ignoring repeated requests to desilt rivers such as the Tangri, warning it had worsened flooding in villages. He had alleged that this was done under the direction of the state government. He also alleged the party was trying to suppress Punjab MLAs instead of fixing the administration.
Pathanmajra said the government should listen to people. The legislator had said he raised the issue in the Punjab assembly several times, submitted deputations, and personally met Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar several times, but "not a single meaningful step was taken.” He said Kumar ignored his repeated pleas of allowing the use of soil from the Tangri and the Ghaggar to strengthen banks.
He also alleged that his security was withdrawn, and local police officers were transferred as retaliation.
As per the FIR, Pathanmajra has been booked on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case has been registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced. She alleged that the MLA entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while still being married. She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her.
After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab." He appealed to fellow party MLAs to stand with him, as he alleged that during the Congress or BJP governments, the central leadership did not interfere in state affairs the way AAP's did.