Rajasthan government claims artificial rain experiment succeeds at Jaipur dam, critics question timing

JAIPUR: The artificial rain experiment at the Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur has been declared successful by the Rajasthan government. The Excel-1 Company has reportedly carried out the operation with the Hydrotrace platform and indigenous drones, in collaboration with GenXAI.

According to officials, the pilot project deployed 'Make in India' drones, which were integrated with Hydrotrace’s advanced climate science and AI-based seeding modules. Officials claim that the cloud-seeding operation, conducted at 8:30 am with two drones, showed measurable results. Post-seeding analysis confirmed changes in cloud microphysics, including increased droplet size and concentration, followed by rainfall. While the estimated rainfall was 0.6 mm, the actual measurement stood at around 0.8 mm.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena has hailed the experiment as a breakthrough in water management and climate resilience. He claims it is a major milestone in India’s self-reliance drive and asserted that "such innovations would help strengthen the state’s fight against drought and water scarcity."

Despite the claims, the experiment has sparked a debate. Critics argue that the project had failed on multiple occasions earlier and have raised doubts about the credibility of the so-called “success” of this novel experiment.

Critics also question the timing and have pointed out that rainfall this season has already been above normal. Particularly in the last few days, several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, have been receiving heavy rains and critics wonder why artificial rain efforts were made at a time when the region is getting natural showers in abundance.