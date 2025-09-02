Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's daughter denies recording statement, alleges forgery, malicious intent

MUMBAI: In a setback to prosecution in the Sheena Bora murder case, Vidhie Mukerjea, a key witness, on Tuesday denied in a court recording any statement before probe agencies and said that documents annexed as her statement in the CBI's chargesheet were "forged and fabricated".

Vidhie is daughter of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, both accused in the decade-long sensational murder case.

Bora was also a daughter of Indrani Mukerjea.

On Tuesday, Vidhie Mukerjea deposed as a witness in the murder case before special CBI judge J P Darekar.

Vidhie claimed her mother was left with no funds to defend herself as Rahul and Rabin, media baron Peter Mukerjea's sons, had stolen her ancestral jewellery worth crores and cash amounting to Rs 7 crore from her account.

Thus, they had a clear motive to falsely implicate Indrani Mukerjea, now out on bail, in the case, the witness said.

The witness, who was a minor at the time of the crime, claimed she was under immense trauma following her mother's arrest and she still carries emotional scars.

Vidhie Mukerjea admitted she was called by the Mumbai police, which probed the case initially, and then by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning.

The probe agencies asked her questions and she replied to them, she told the court.

She, however, denied recording any statement before the central agency or the police.

The witness claimed she was made to sign on a bunch of documents, including a copy of emails (of her alleged conversation with Bora) and blank sheets at CBI's office.

When the statement, part of the CBI chargesheet, was shown to Vidhie Mukerjea during the court deposition, she explicitly stated it was "never recorded by me or under my instruction".

Therefore, it is correct to say the statement annexed in the chargesheet is "forged and fabricated", the witness said while responding to a question of defence lawyer Ranjeet Sangle.