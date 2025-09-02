Uttarakhand's Char Dham yatra faces unprecedented disruption, economic fallout looms

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's revered Char Dham Yatra, which commenced on April 30, 2025, is grappling with one of its most challenging seasons in recent memory. An analysis by the Dehradun-based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation reveals severe disruptions, with the first four months marking a significant downturn in pilgrim footfall.

As of August 31, the Yatra has witnessed a staggering 55 "Zero-Pilgrim days" – instances where not a single devotee could reach the sacred shrines.

Additionally, there were 89 days where footfall across the Dhams remained critically low, between one and 1,000 pilgrims.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of SDC, highlighted the disproportionate impact on certain shrines. "Among the four shrines, Yamunotri has been the worst affected, with 23 Zero-Pilgrim days and 30 days with one to 1,000 visitors. Gangotri faced 27 Zero-Pilgrim days," he told TNIE.

In contrast, Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath recorded only 3 and 2 Zero-Pilgrim days, respectively, though they too experienced low turnout on multiple occasions.

Nautiyal asserted that these repeated disruptions, primarily due to extreme weather, landslides, and other disasters, have "severely impacted the Yatra, breaking the backbone of Uttarakhand’s pilgrimage-driven economy."