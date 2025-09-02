Yogi Cabinet nod to Outsource Service Corporation to ensure 'transparency, employees’ rights'

LUCKNOW: In a significant decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, in order to make outsourcing services more "transparent, accountable, and employee-friendly," approved the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation Limited’.
The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where 15 proposals were cleared, including this major step to "safeguard the interests of outsourced workers."
The corporation, established under Section-8 of the Companies Act, 2013, would function as a non-profit public limited company. From now on, outsourcing agencies will no longer be selected directly by departments, instead the corporation will empanel agencies through a fair and transparent process via the GeM portal.
While briefing the media persons, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that under the new system, outsourced employees will be appointed for a period of three years on an honorarium of Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.
Salaries will be transferred directly to employees’ bank accounts between the 1st and 5th of every month along with EPF and ESI contributions ensuring financial security to them.
In case of irregularities, services of such employees can be terminated immediately. Khanna added that the corporation was imperative as agencies earlier failed to provide workers their full honorarium and often neglected mandatory EPF and ESI contributions.
“This step will eliminate irregularities and guarantee every employee his/her rightful dues,” he claimed.
The new framework is inclusive of social security and reservation benefits to the employees. As per the provisions, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Divyangjan, ex-servicemen and women will receive reservation as per the constitutional provisions.
Women employees will be entitled to maternity leave while all workers will receive periodic training to enhance skills. Additionally, Rs 15,000 will be provided to the kin of any employee as funeral assistance in case of his/her death during service.
As per the other key features of the new system, the employees would be working for 26 days per month with a three-year term. Besides, direct transfer of salary and perks to the employee’s account, he/she will be given the social security benefits, including maternity leave and funeral assistance. Moreover, written tests and interviews will be held by the Corporation to ensure quality recruitment. With this reform, the Yogi government aims to not only strengthen transparency in outsourcing, but also set a new model of employment and good governance in Uttar Pradesh.
Cabinet approves Export Promotion Policy 2025–'30
Aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a global export hub, the Yogi Cabinet approved the Export Promotion Policy 2025–'30, an upgraded version of the 2020–'25 policy.
The new policy places strong emphasis on digital technology, infrastructure development, financial assistance, export credit and insurance, market expansion, as well as training and capacity building.
Its key target is to increase the number of registered exporters by 50% by 2030 while ensuring regional balance by linking all districts with export activities. The government expects the policy to not only boost the quality and volume of exports, but also strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as a major global export hub.