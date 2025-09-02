Yogi Cabinet nod to Outsource Service Corporation to ensure 'transparency, employees’ rights'

LUCKNOW: In a significant decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, in order to make outsourcing services more "transparent, accountable, and employee-friendly," approved the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation Limited’.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where 15 proposals were cleared, including this major step to "safeguard the interests of outsourced workers."

The corporation, established under Section-8 of the Companies Act, 2013, would function as a non-profit public limited company. From now on, outsourcing agencies will no longer be selected directly by departments, instead the corporation will empanel agencies through a fair and transparent process via the GeM portal.

While briefing the media persons, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that under the new system, outsourced employees will be appointed for a period of three years on an honorarium of Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

Salaries will be transferred directly to employees’ bank accounts between the 1st and 5th of every month along with EPF and ESI contributions ensuring financial security to them.

In case of irregularities, services of such employees can be terminated immediately. Khanna added that the corporation was imperative as agencies earlier failed to provide workers their full honorarium and often neglected mandatory EPF and ESI contributions.

“This step will eliminate irregularities and guarantee every employee his/her rightful dues,” he claimed.