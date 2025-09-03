Bengal BJP leader held for vandalising Congress' state headquarters

KOLKATA: BJP leader Rakesh Singh was arrested for allegedly vandalising the Congress' West Bengal unit headquarters here, police said on Wednesday.

Singh, who had been absconding since the attack on the Bidhan Bhavan in central Kolkata on August 29, was apprehended from a housing complex in Tangra area in the eastern part of the city, a senior officer said.

"We have arrested him on Tuesday night from Tangra in connection with the attack on the Congress office. He was hiding there. The accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday," he said.

Singh was seen "engaging in the act of vandalising the Congress office," the officer said.