BSF sets up ‘School of Drone Warfare’ to train specialised drone commandos, drone warriors

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India’s frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has established special training units for “drone commandos” and “drone warriors” for modern warfare involving remote-controlled aerial vehicles, with plans to deploy them in missions such as ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘School of Drone Warfare’ at the officers’ training academy of the force in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

A spokesperson of the BSF said, “The School of Drone Warfare will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges in warfare. It will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges.”

He added, “The institute will prepare drone commandos and drone warriors through five special courses that include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-drone warfare, and surveillance and intelligence gathering.”