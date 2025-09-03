BTR sets national benchmark with 100 per cent digitisation of land records

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government in Assam has allegedly achieved a rare milestone by recording 100% digitisation of land records, replacing the outdated manual file system and setting a benchmark in transparent governance for the entire Northeast.

The Northeast has 10 autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution – three each in Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, and one in Tripura. These councils are empowered to manage land, forest and local governance in their jurisdictions. However, they have long grappled with infrastructural gaps and administrative bottlenecks.

In an attempt to ease governance, the BTR government launched an e-Office system, ensuring 100% digitisation of land records. The adoption of tech-driven governance has not only reshaped the administration within the BTR but also set an example for other autonomous tribal councils across the region to follow.

The e-Office system allows electronic handling of files, real-time tracking of decisions, and processing of online approvals. Every land parcel has now been mapped, updated and stored securely in digital format.