'Drunk' passenger handed to security after chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on Delhi-Kolkata flight

NEW DELHI: A passenger on IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight on Monday was handed over to the security for "unruly behaviour" after he was found to be "misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers".

The airline said in a statement that a formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities about the incident.

"We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," a IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.

It said IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew.