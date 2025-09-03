Education Minister calls for creating opportunities for Anganwadi workers to study further

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday put forth a proposal to create a training module for Anganwadi workers so that they can pursue their education from their present level.
Taking part in an event to launch the `Guidelines for co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Schools,’ at Vigyan Bhavan, the Minister said that most of the Anganwadi workers have a Class XII qualification, while some are graduates and a few are even post-graduates. “Opportunities should be made available for them to study further. It should not be made mandatory, but they must have the option to enhance their qualifications,” he said. They play a crucial role in shaping a child, the Minister pointed out.
A senior education official told this reporter that the National Institute of Open Schools has been tasked with designing an appropriate course for the anganwadi workers.
Pradhan said that between 16 crore and 17 crore children fall in the 0-6 year bracket, and they require health, nutrition and education. “The Ministry of Health, Women and Child Development and Education must work together to ensure their well-being. This will ensure a Viksit Bharat in 2047.”
Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi called for a multidimensional institutional framework to be created for the development of the child. “There are over 14,02,000 Anganwadi centres and 9,16,000 primary school centres which already have 2,90,000 Anganwadi centres co-located already. Crores of families have placed their trust in us,” she said.
Stating that 85% of a child’s brain is developed before the child turns six, she insisted on special focus to be given to this stage.
Guidelines on co-location of Anganwadi centres with schools:
*The guidelines serve as a road map to ensure co-location which is enabling on States and UTs but not prescriptive.
*Objectives are to ensure smooth transition of children from Anganwadi Centres to Grade-I in primary schools and ensure enhanced retention rate of children at primary level.
*To physically locate Anganwadi centres, schools should have adequate space, outdoor and indoor play area, toilets for young children, drinking water, kitchen for preparation of hot cooked meal and store for storing food items and separate entry and exit gates. *If space and infra requirements are not met, it must be mapped with nearest school with Grade-I.
*The Women and Child Development departments at the State and Education department should jointly develop a student registry for those I the 3-6 year group so that duplication of services can be avoided.
*Monthly co-ordination meetings between teachers, anganwadi workers of co-located Anganwadi centes and all anganwadi workers from mapped Anganwadi centres. They must be held in the presence of Principal or head of school.
*Child-friendly environment with children emotionally supported and guided through appreciation and encouragement to develop a positive self-concept.
*Engagement of parents and community on important days as well as creating WhatsApp groups with parents.