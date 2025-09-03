Education Minister calls for creating opportunities for Anganwadi workers to study further

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday put forth a proposal to create a training module for Anganwadi workers so that they can pursue their education from their present level.

Taking part in an event to launch the `Guidelines for co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Schools,’ at Vigyan Bhavan, the Minister said that most of the Anganwadi workers have a Class XII qualification, while some are graduates and a few are even post-graduates. “Opportunities should be made available for them to study further. It should not be made mandatory, but they must have the option to enhance their qualifications,” he said. They play a crucial role in shaping a child, the Minister pointed out.

A senior education official told this reporter that the National Institute of Open Schools has been tasked with designing an appropriate course for the anganwadi workers.

Pradhan said that between 16 crore and 17 crore children fall in the 0-6 year bracket, and they require health, nutrition and education. “The Ministry of Health, Women and Child Development and Education must work together to ensure their well-being. This will ensure a Viksit Bharat in 2047.”