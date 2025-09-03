Elephant herd rallies to rescue calf from raging river in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In an extraordinary display of community solidarity, a herd of elephants in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday evening staged a dramatic, coordinated rescue to save a young calf swept away by the fierce currents of the Khoh River.

The astonishing event, witnessed by awe-struck locals, underscored the deep bonds and ancient social structures within elephant communities, often contrasting with the divisions seen in human society.

The incident unfolded in the Dugadda Range of the Lansdowne Forest Division. As dusk settled, a herd of elephants ventured into the Khoh River near the Fifth Mile mark to quench their thirst. Amidst the strong flow, a young calf lost its footing and was swiftly carried downstream by the raging torrent.

Realising its life was in peril, the frightened calf let out a frantic distress call. Within moments, the powerful cry mobilised a response that left onlookers spellbound. An initial group of seven to eight elephants immediately thundered towards the river, trumpeting loudly to signal the emergency to their companions.

"It was incredible to watch," recounted a local resident who allegedly filmed parts of the rescue on his mobile phone. "One moment there were a few elephants, and the next, the entire area was filled with their calls."

The urgent signals quickly transformed the initial group into a formidable force of 25 to 30 elephants. Without hesitation, the expanded herd plunged into the churning waters, coordinating their movements with remarkable precision.

After a tense few moments, their collective strength and determination paid off, and they successfully pulled the struggling calf from the powerful current, guiding it to safety.