Gujarat assembly session from Sept 8: Five key bills, Operation Sindoor motion on agenda

AHMEDABAD: The seventh session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly is set to take place from September 8 to 10, 2025, with a packed agenda including the tabling of five crucial bills and a vote of thanks motion by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, lauding the success of Operation Sindoor.

The session will kick off on September 8 with Question Hour, followed by a full-day discussion on condolence motions, after which the House will adjourn.

The key legislative business will be taken up on September 9 and 10, along with the introduction of five significant bills aimed at industrial growth, tax reforms, healthcare regulation, and ease of doing business.

Among the bills include the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025 which seeks to convert an ordinance into an act to enhance workplace safety and benefits, especially for women employees, while also boosting industrial investment and job creation.

Another major proposal is the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aligns state tax laws with GST Council recommendations and ensures uniformity with the Central GST Act. This too will be transformed from an ordinance into a formal act during the session.