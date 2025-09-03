'Humiliation of J&K': Opposition slams alleged sidelining of CM Omar Abdullah during Shah's visit

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the flood-hit Tawi Bridge of Jammu on Monday has triggered a political storm in the Union Territory after photographs surfaced showing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah standing in the background, away from the front row of officials and leaders briefing Shah.

In the pictures, which have gone viral on social media, the CM can be seen watching from behind while Shah is apprised of the damage by Divisional Commissioner Jammu. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior J&K BJP leader, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, stand with the Home Minister.

The visuals, widely circulated on social media, have drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with opposition leaders calling it a "humiliation" of the elected CM and an insult to the democratic mandate of J&K.

“May have ideological differences with JKNC. May be sitting in the opposition benches of Assembly. But Omar Abdullah is our elected CM. Disrespect to the CM is unacceptable. It is a matter of credibility of an institution and mandate. We stand with our CM,” said MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed in a post on X.