'Humiliation of J&K': Opposition slams alleged sidelining of CM Omar Abdullah during Shah's visit

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the flood-hit Tawi Bridge of Jammu on Monday has triggered a political storm in the Union Territory after photographs surfaced showing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah standing in the background, away from the front row of officials and leaders briefing Shah.
In the pictures, which have gone viral on social media, the CM can be seen watching from behind while Shah is apprised of the damage by Divisional Commissioner Jammu. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior J&K BJP leader, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, stand with the Home Minister.
The visuals, widely circulated on social media, have drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with opposition leaders calling it a "humiliation" of the elected CM and an insult to the democratic mandate of J&K.
“May have ideological differences with JKNC. May be sitting in the opposition benches of Assembly. But Omar Abdullah is our elected CM. Disrespect to the CM is unacceptable. It is a matter of credibility of an institution and mandate. We stand with our CM,” said MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed in a post on X.
“This is humiliation of J&K,” AAP MLA Mehraj Malik posted on X.
“Dear @OmarAbdullah sb, you were advised by @ArvindKejriwal ji never to trust BJP. At least have some self-respect and take a stand for your people instead of running behind them like a shadow. J&K needs leaders with courage, not protocol-hungry showpieces,” he said.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti pointed out that the protocol extended to chief ministers was missing during Shah's visit.
“Deeply unfortunate that the protocol extended to Chief Ministers was conspicuously missing in Jammu yesterday. Politics aside, he is an elected CM who represents all of us. A little more grace and magnanimity wouldn’t hurt,” she said.
“Want to test your eyesight — can you spot our Chief Minister in less than 15 seconds?” former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu posted on X.
“‘Leading from behind’—a true masterclass in servitude. A powerful visual of ‘cooperative federalism’ in action,” Mattu further posted, along with a picture of Home Minister Amit Shah, LoP Sunil Sharma and LG Manoj Sinha walking in front, while CM Omar Abdullah watches from behind.
Namrata Sharma, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary, said democracy in J&K UT equals an elected CM in the last row, unelected rulers in the front.
“Amit Shah’s visit gave ZERO relief, only photo sessions. People deserve dignity, not dictatorship,” she posted on X.
Asif Rashid Wani, social media coordinator of the Peoples Conference, said, “It is painful to see the current CM of J&K UT, Omar Abdullah, reduced to standing behind security guards like an ordinary spectator. This is not just his personal humiliation but also a disgrace to the dignity of J&K.”
“The same Omar Abdullah who once rushed to Delhi carrying Kashmiri shawls for BJP leaders now hides silently in the background, sidelined and powerless. Leaders obsessed with protocol cannot safeguard the honour of their people. Kashmir deserves leaders of courage, dignity, and self-respect — not protocol-hungry showpieces,” Wani posted on X.
However, the ruling National Conference has remained tight-lipped about the alleged sidelining of the CM as none of its party leaders has reacted to it.
Meanwhile some netizens say the CM deserves nothing better than this.
“People trusted him with their votes, but instead of serving the public, he is busy serving his own interests. NC has only brought suffering to the people. Time will come when the masses will hold him accountable for every betrayal,” Adv Muzaffar Ahmed posted on X.