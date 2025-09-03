India to emerge as a global leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

NEW DELHI: India has the capacity to not only meet its own demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) but also emerge as a global leader and exporter of the fuel, said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Naidu unveiled the `SAF-Feasibility Report India’, prepared in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and supported by the European Union, said an official release from the ministry.

The Minister pointed out that the 750 million metric tonnes of available biomass and nearly 230 million metric tonnes of surplus agricultural residue at the country’s disposal would help in achieving the objective.

“SAF is a practical and immediate solution to decarbonise the aviation sector, with the potential to cut lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional fuel,” he said.

India was ready to become self-sufficient in SAF production and targets 1% blending by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 in line with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) mandate, Naidu stressed.