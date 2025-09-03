Indian Warship Trikand to participate in US' Central Command multilateral exercise

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy's warship has reached Egypt to participate in a 10-day-long United States-led exercise.
The Indian Navy on Wednesday said, "Indian Naval stealth frigate INS Trikand called at Alexandria, Egypt, on 01 Sep 2025 during her deployment to the Mediterranean Sea."
Operationally deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, the ship is all set to participate in Exercise Bright Star 2025 which will also see participation by contingents from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.
Bright Star 2025 is a multilateral US Central Command exercise across the air, land, and sea domains, hosted by Egypt from 01 to 10 Sep 2025. The exercise "promotes and strengthens regional security and cooperation, and enhances interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios."
Apart from the USA, Egypt, and India, forces from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy are also expected to participate in the exercise.
During the port call at Alexandria, INS Trikand will also engage in a host of activities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
These include discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, cultural exchanges, and sports fixtures to promote people-to-people connections.
The Indian Navy says that with upcoming port calls in the region, key objectives of the operational deployment are professional naval engagements in the Mediterranean Sea to foster interoperability with partner maritime nations.
"These interactions aim to strengthen commonalities in procedures and to exchange Best Practices that would aid combined operations against traditional and non-traditional maritime threats," Navy said.