Indian Warship Trikand to participate in US' Central Command multilateral exercise

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy's warship has reached Egypt to participate in a 10-day-long United States-led exercise.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said, "Indian Naval stealth frigate INS Trikand called at Alexandria, Egypt, on 01 Sep 2025 during her deployment to the Mediterranean Sea."

Operationally deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, the ship is all set to participate in Exercise Bright Star 2025 which will also see participation by contingents from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Bright Star 2025 is a multilateral US Central Command exercise across the air, land, and sea domains, hosted by Egypt from 01 to 10 Sep 2025. The exercise "promotes and strengthens regional security and cooperation, and enhances interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios."