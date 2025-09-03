INS Sindhuvijay to undergo mid-life refit at Hindustan Shipyard

NEW DELHI: With plans to keep the underwater combat strength up to date, submarine INS Sindhuvijay will be docked for its mid-life refit by the end of this year.

Sources confirmed that the Indian Navy is set to send one of its Sindhughosh-class submarines, INS Sindhuvijay, for a mid-life refit at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam in the coming months.

The sources said that “the acceptance of necessity (AoN) has already been granted from the Ministry of Defence. Work is currently underway to finalise the refit contract, which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.”

If everything goes as per the plan, the submarine will be docked at HSL for the refitting at the end of this year.

This will be an important step in maintaining the underwater combat force, as upon completion of the refit, the Sindhuvijay boat will be battle-ready and enhance the Indian Navy’s operational readiness.

At present, there are 16 submarines of various classes operating with the force. These include the five Kalvari (Scorpene) class, four Shishumar (HDW SSK) class and seven Sindhughosh-class submarines.

INS Sindhuvijay was commissioned on 17 December 1990 at Riga in the erstwhile Soviet Union, as one of the eight of the Sindhughosh-class diesel-electric submarines. The Sindhughosh-class series is the Indian variant of the Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric attack submarine.