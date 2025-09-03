MHA extends CAA cut-off date to 31 December 2024, easing citizenship process for persecuted minorities

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the cut-off date for entry under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to 31 December 2024, allowing members of persecuted minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, to stay in India even without valid travel documents.

Originally, under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into force last year, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before 31 December 2014 were granted Indian citizenship.

However, the latest order, issued under the just-implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, has come as a major relief to a large number of people, especially Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over to India after 2014 and whose fate was hanging in the balance.

Officials said that since cross-border migration of persecuted minorities has continued, the cut-off has now been extended by a decade.