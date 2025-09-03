MHA holds talks with Kuki-Zo groups, Manipur government on renewing SoO pact ahead of PM Modi’s visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur later this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government to finalise terms for renewing the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact, sources said.
They, however, contended that there was “no concrete outcome” and a fresh round of engagement would take place for which the date and venue would be decided later.
The sources said the insurgent groups were engaged in talks by AK Mishra, the MHA’s Adviser (Northeast) and Intelligence Bureau officials.
It is to be noted here that the SoO pact, which was originally signed in August 2008, was a cornerstone in reducing hostilities between Kuki-Zo armed groups and security forces. But, its renewal was halted after ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in May 2023, leaving Manipur deeply fractured.
Many in the corridors of power believed that an extension of the SoO pact could be one of the most important confidence-building measures in the troubled state.
The sources said if the Prime Minister visits Manipur sometime in the second or third week of this month, the renewal of the SoO pact could signal a significant outreach to the tribal Kuki-Zo community and has been seen as a step toward restoring normalcy in Manipur.
According to the sources discussion took place around the opening of two key National Highways - number 2 and 37 and attempts were made to convince the tribal group to agree to it, but there were issues, which the community representatives flagged.
The two highways, passing through Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas, are critical to connecting the land-locked Imphal valley, where the Meitei people live, to Nagaland and Assam, respectively. They are critical for the supply of essentials and other commodities but have been shut for the past two years for the movement of Meitei people.
Even as Manipur remained under President’s Rule since February 13, the MHA had resumed talks with the Kuki-Zo SoO groups on June 9 this year after a gap of two years to renegotiate the pact with stringent ground rules. One of the conditions is a reduction in the number of SoO camps from the existing 14 to seven and also away from Meitei-dominated areas.
Notably, before May 3, 2023, when ethnic violence erupted in the State, the primary demand of the SoO groups was autonomous territorial councils within Manipur. But then they changed their stance and started demanding a separate administration, defining it as a Union Territory with a legislature.