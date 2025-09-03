MHA holds talks with Kuki-Zo groups, Manipur government on renewing SoO pact ahead of PM Modi’s visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur later this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government to finalise terms for renewing the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact, sources said.

They, however, contended that there was “no concrete outcome” and a fresh round of engagement would take place for which the date and venue would be decided later.

The sources said the insurgent groups were engaged in talks by AK Mishra, the MHA’s Adviser (Northeast) and Intelligence Bureau officials.

It is to be noted here that the SoO pact, which was originally signed in August 2008, was a cornerstone in reducing hostilities between Kuki-Zo armed groups and security forces. But, its renewal was halted after ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in May 2023, leaving Manipur deeply fractured.

Many in the corridors of power believed that an extension of the SoO pact could be one of the most important confidence-building measures in the troubled state.

The sources said if the Prime Minister visits Manipur sometime in the second or third week of this month, the renewal of the SoO pact could signal a significant outreach to the tribal Kuki-Zo community and has been seen as a step toward restoring normalcy in Manipur.