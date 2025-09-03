Only 3 people have got citizenship under CAA in Assam, says Himanta

GUWAHATI: Only three foreigners have received citizenship of India in Assam under the CAA against 12 applications, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, he said it is futile to discuss the CAA on the backdrop of such a low number of applications against the apprehension that lakhs of foreigners would get citizenship in Assam.

"In Assam, only three people have got citizenship under the CAA so far," he said.

The CM, however, did not share the details related to the origin of the new Indian citizen.

"We have received only 12 applications so far. The remaining nine applications are under consideration," he said.

Talking about the opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, he said, "There was a hue-and-cry that 20-25 lakh people would get citizenship in Assam. Now, you yourself decided whether it is relevant to discuss the CAA when we received only 12 applications."