Patna Diary | Tejashwi shakes a leg, stirs fresh controversy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav probably told himself he deserved a letting-hair-down moment after the gruelling 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra . He rocked to a Bhojpuri number and danced with some youth on Patna’s ‘Marine Drive’ Wife Raj Lakshmi and sister Rohini were present. However, not everybody was impressed. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took a jibe at Yadav, saying, “Had it been Lalu Raj, these youth would have been abducted and forced to dance at the CM’s residence. They would have been forced to do ‘Katte Pe Dance.” The reference was to a criminal practice of people twisting their legs around to escape bullets fired at their feet from a pistol.

Bihar cricket assn gets charge of Rajgir Stadium

There is good news for sportspersons of Bihar. The state government has agreed in principle to transfer the responsibility of the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association. BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said that the decision will create opportunities for players of the state. Not only do the players have a dedicated place to practice and participate in competitions in a modern, fully equipped stadium, but the stadium also contributes to the growing cricketing infrastructure in Bihar. An MOU has already been signed for the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna, which is being developed to host international cricket matches.