Poor urban planning causing lack of infra, impacting pedestrians: Experts

NEW DELHI: Citing poor urban planning causing lack of infrastructure—a situation exacerbated by increasing vehicular traffic and inadequate footpaths—experts on Tuesday voiced their concern about pedestrians’ rights being ignored in India.

They were speaking at a two-day ‘Connect Karo’, a flagship annual event organised by World Resources Institute (WRI) India, an independent research organisation, in New Delhi.

Speaking at a session titled “Safer Streets for Tomorrow: Learnings from a Decade of Practice”, Director of National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) Debolina Kundu said that none of the urban mission launched by the Government aimed at renewal of cities except Smart Cities Mission (SCM) talks about walkability.

“We are talking about pedestrian mobility of cities, so we cannot do that until and unless we really mainstream pedestrianisation…I believe it is very important that we really sensitise our policy makers and at all levels. Interventions need to happen at the ward or sub-ward level,” she said.

The Lead Transport Specialist at World Bank Gerald Ollivier also painted a grim picture of pedestrian facilities in the country and spoke about how improved walkability and cycling transformed the metro service in Sri Lanka’ Kandy.