Potholes death traps on roads

NEW DELHI: The torrential downpour is throwing road traffic out of gear. Reports of stodgy gridlocked vehicular movements have been hitting the headlines countrywide. Waterlogging, choked drains, flash floods, and cratered roads slow traffic to a standstill. Yet, the misery of congestion pales in comparison to the deeper menace: the rain does not just delay—it kills.

Official data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) reveals a grim picture. Pothole-related crashes, a category tracked separately in the annual Road Accidents in India reports, have claimed thousands of lives in the past decade. In 2017 alone, 9,423 such accidents left 3,597 people dead and over 25,000 injured.

Though the numbers dipped in 2018, the following years saw fluctuations rather than lasting improvements. The pandemic year 2020 brought a temporary decline, with reduced traffic translating into fewer crashes, but the respite was short-lived. By 2023, pothole-related deaths had surged again, with 2,161 lives lost in 4,446 accidents. The persistence of these numbers underscores a failure to fix one of the most basic responsibilities of road governance.

Beyond potholes, the impact of monsoons on road safety becomes stark when accidents are disaggregated by weather conditions. Rainy-day crashes are a telling proxy for the dangers posed by inadequate road infrastructure during storms. In 2023 alone, 13,734 people were killed in road accidents on rainy days, with a further 18,193 suffering grievous injuries and 17,909 sustaining minor wounds. Uttar Pradesh stands out accounting for nearly a quarter of these deaths—3,387 lives cut short, alongside thousands more seriously injured. Its population and heavy traffic partly explain the scale, but the figures also reflect glaring infrastructural, regulatory gaps.