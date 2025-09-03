Punjab AGTF on hunt for AAP MLA Pathanmajra booked for rape after escaping custody

CHANDIGARH: Now, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has been deputed to arrest Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Dhillon, aka Pathanmajra, after he escaped from the custody of state police, who had gone to arrest him on charges of rape and cheating from Karnal in Haryana.

Sources said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Brar of AGTF is heading the team, which is now camping in Haryana. They are tracking mobile tower locations and scrutinizing CCTV cameras along the route taken by the legislator when he escaped.

The AGTF team is specially trained to neutralize gangsters and has arrested many ‘A’ category gangsters in and outside Punjab in the past. Brar was among the personnel conferred with the President’s Gallantry Medal last year for showing exemplary courage in eliminating two killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sources further claimed that the state government is taking this development seriously and will leave no stone unturned to arrest the absconding MLA.

Yesterday, police had claimed that supporters of Pathanmajra, along with villagers, allegedly fired gunshots and pelted stones, allowing the legislator to escape. Three weapons and an SUV were reportedly recovered. However, family members of Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), and villagers denied any firing or stone-pelting, saying police stayed at the house till 8 a.m., had breakfast, and even held discussions with Pathanmajra.