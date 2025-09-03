Rajasthan Assembly passes coaching regulation bill amid uproar; Opposition terms it inadequate

JAIPUR: In a bid to curb irregularities in the coaching sector and address the rising number of student suicides in Kota, the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, amid uproar from the Opposition.

The legislation aims to bring greater accountability to the coaching industry and reduce the burden on students.

Under the new law, coaching centres with an enrolment of more than 100 students will be required to register with the authorities. Institutes will no longer be allowed to collect the entire course fee in advance, and both tuition and hostel charges must be refunded if a student discontinues studies.

Violations will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 for the first offence and Rs 2 lakh for subsequent offences. The legislation also includes provisions for cancellation of registration and confiscation of property in cases where institutes levy arbitrary fees.

The move comes at a time when Kota, once hailed as the coaching capital of the country has gained notoriety as “Suicide City.”

In 2025 so far, 15 students have died by suicide, compared to 17 in 2024 and 26 in 2023. Annual enrolment figures have plummeted from 2–2.5 lakh students to around one lakh, impacting the city’s hostels, paying guest accommodations, transport services, and local businesses.

The Opposition Congress, however, dismissed the bill as inadequate and demanded that it be referred to a Select Committee.

Party leaders argued that while the legislation acknowledges the crisis, it falls short of addressing the psychological stress and mental health challenges faced by students.

Senior Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal, who hails from Kota said, “Student suicides have only increased over the past decade. The government claims it is addressing the issue, but the bill includes no substantial measures to reduce mental pressure on children,” he said.

Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary added: “While everyone is concerned about the Rs 12,500–25,000 crore coaching industry, who is concerned about the students?

Coaching centres do not inform aspirants that attending classes does not guarantee a government job.”

Former minister Dr. Subhash Garg pointed out that the bill remains silent on hostel regulation. “Separate rules should govern hostels run by societies and those operated privately. The legislation also fails to address the misuse of the NOC (No Objection Certificate) system,” he noted.

The debate saw heated scenes in the House, with slogan-shouting and verbal duels between Treasury and Opposition benches. Tensions escalated when Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma allegedly moved aggressively towards Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully with raised arms, before being restrained by fellow ministers.

Despite the ruckus, the bill was passed by a voice vote.