RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directs RJD leaders to restore voter names, gear up for Bihar polls

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday asked senior party leaders to ensure that the names of voters deleted from the electoral rolls were restored, while also intensifying preparations for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar.

The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, was attended by RJD MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district party presidents and candidates who contested the last assembly polls.

Tejashwi urged party leaders to make sure that the names of voters struck off from the rolls were re-added and to launch a campaign to weed out fake voters. He also called on them to engage in election preparations with full force and to highlight the promises made by the party during the awareness campaign.

Alongside this, the RJD plans to launch a large-scale public outreach programme in the coming days, signalling that the party has shifted into full election mode with a focus on sharpening its strategy at every level.

The party is also preparing for the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee meeting scheduled to be held on September 15 in Patna. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra concluding on Monday, the RJD and other INDIA bloc allies now have to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.

At the previous meeting, leaders of various INDIA bloc allies had submitted their desired seat lists. Seat-sharing talks have already begun, but a senior RJD leader remarked that allies should avoid making unrealistic demands so that a consensus can be reached in an amicable atmosphere.