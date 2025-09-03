RSS all-India coordination meet in Jodhpur from Sept 5 to 7

JAIPUR: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding its all-India coordination meeting in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 5 to 7. Around 300 senior office-bearers from 32 RSS-linked organisations are expected to participate in the three-day event, which will focus on issues of national unity, security and social change.

Officials from across the country will begin arriving in Jodhpur from Wednesday night. For the first time, metropolitan and provincial-level volunteers have been assigned the task of welcoming national leaders at the airport and railway station and escorting them to the meeting venue.

The RSS leadership reached the city on Tuesday. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and co-Sarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar and Atul Limaye arrived at the Adarsh Defense and Sports Academy campus in Lalsagar, where the sessions will be held. Senior functionary Manmohan Vaidya and several other national officials have also joined.