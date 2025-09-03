Thousands homeless as over 2K houses damaged in Jammu

SRINAGAR: Incessant rains have caused large-scale destruction across Jammu, leaving a trail of shattered homes and broken lives. In just four of the worst-hit districts, over 2,100 houses have been damaged, displacing families and rendering thousands homeless and without shelter.

Rains have been battering the Jammu region since mid-August, and the weatherman has predicted more rainfall in the region in the coming days.

In the mountainous Kishtwar district, where 66 persons were killed and 31 are still missing after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst and flash flood in remote Chesoti village on August 14, torrential rains have caused multiple cloudbursts, causing massive damage to property.

“At least 427 residential houses have been damaged in the district. Of them 51 have been fully damaged, 98 severely damaged, and 278 partially damaged,” Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar told this newspaper. The remote Marwah-Warwan valley in the district has been worst hit by theweather fury.

“About 144 residential houses, including 24 fully, 45 severely, and 75 partially, have been damaged in Marwah-Warwan Valley,” the DC said. Cloudbursts hit six to seven locations in the valley, damaging roads and bridges, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh said, “About 500 residential houses have been damaged in the district by the rains. Of them, 50 houses have been fully damaged, 100 severely, and 350 houses partially damaged.” There was no loss of life.