Uttar Pradesh woman finds missing husband through social media reel

LUCKNOW: A woman from Hardoi, central Uttar Pradesh, identified her husband, who had been missing since 2018, through a social media reel.

However, the joy of identifying her husband was short-lived for the woman named Sheelu, as the man was posing with another woman as her husband.

Jitendra had left home, leaving behind a newborn son. A dowry harassment complaint was also registered against him. While his family accused Sheelu's relatives of being involved in his disappearance, she lived for years with the uncertainty, raising their son alone.

Acting on this input, the police began an inquiry into the matter. They traced the 32-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar alias Babloo, to Ludhiana, where he had allegedly remarried. He was later taken into custody.

The police authorities said that Sheelu, the first wife of Jitendra Kumar, filed a complaint, and a case was registered against him under Section 82(1) (bigamy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sandila police station.

She accused her husband of faking his disappearance, remarrying.

She also accused his family of concealing the truth of his presence in Ludhiana from her.