Ahead of PM's likely Manipur visit, 'no drone zone' declared in Churachandpur

IMPHAL: Amid speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Manipur later this month, 'no drone zone' was declared in Churachandpur district on Thursday.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, the decision has been taken to strengthen security "during the visit of the VVIP" with a view to ensure and strengthen security during the visit of the VVIP, declare the whole of Churachandpur District as 'NO DRONE ZONE' and do hereby prohibit the flying of any kind of aviation devices including UAV, Drones, balloons etc., except only those approved by Government, in Churachandpur District with immediate effect, until further orders," it said.

"Any violation of this order is punishable by legal action under section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (B.N.S.), 2023 and other relevant provisions of law," it added.

Modi is likely to reach Manipur on September 13 after visiting Mizoram, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a railway project, according to officials in Aizawl.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the visit from New Delhi or Imphal.