Army releases video to debunk Trump claims on brokering Pakistan ceasfire

NEW DELHI: The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday released a video highlighting key moments from Operation Sindoor, a multi-service retaliatory strike carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

The operation, involving coordinated strikes by the Army, Navy, and Air Force targeted terror launchpads and military infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The video also addresses how the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about , a question that has drawn global attention amid reports that US President Donald Trump was incensed that India did not endorse his claim of having “stopped the war.”