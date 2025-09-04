Army releases video to debunk Trump claims on brokering Pakistan ceasfire

NEW DELHI: The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday released a video highlighting key moments from Operation Sindoor, a multi-service retaliatory strike carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.
The operation, involving coordinated strikes by the Army, Navy, and Air Force targeted terror launchpads and military infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The video also addresses how the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about , a question that has drawn global attention amid reports that US President Donald Trump was incensed that India did not endorse his claim of having “stopped the war.”
In sharp contrast to that narrative, the video features a statement by India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who said “It was the Pakistani DGMO who proposed that we cease hostilities.” This is the only direct comment by an Indian officer in the clip, reinforcing New Delhi’s position that the ceasefire was a bilateral military decision, not a product of third-party mediation.
Indian Army called the operation “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response.” The three-and-a-half-minute video features aerial visuals from drones and missiles used during the strikes, paired with high-impact music and all-caps messages. One of the final frames reads: “A new line is drawn: India will not stop until terrorism is wiped out.”
Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, following the Pahalgam massacre. Indian forces escalated their operations further in response to Pakistan’s attempted attacks on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. Multiple Pakistani military targets were struck in fierce counter-attacks.
The conflict ended with a mutual understanding on May 10 to cease hostilities.