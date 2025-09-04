Assam government's revolving fund of Rs 25,000 helping women SHGs: CM Himanta Biswa

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that women, who earlier struggled with high-interest microfinance loans, are now able to engage in productive activities with the Rs 25,000 revolving fund provided under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.
Speaking at a cheque distribution event in Dhekiajuli constituency of Sonitpur district, Sarma said Assam has around 4 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) with over 40 lakh women members. Among them, 8.5 lakh women are already earning Rs 1 lakh or more annually, making them “Lakhpati Baideus.” Many have even become “Maha Lakhpati Baideus,” earning up to Rs 10 lakh a year, he said.
The CM launched the distribution of cheques to 31,224 SHG members, including 29,523 women from rural areas and 1,701 from urban areas. He noted that many groups have also taken bank loans with a 99 per cent repayment rate and expressed confidence that with proper support, the remaining 32 lakh SHG women could also become “Lakhpati Baideus.”
Sarma urged beneficiaries to use the funds for income-generating activities like dairy, beekeeping, preparing traditional food items, or expanding family enterprises. He suggested that groups could pool their funds for larger bank loans or use them individually for self-employment.
Explaining the scheme’s structure, Sarma said women who productively use the Rs 10,000 seed capital this year will qualify for Rs 25,000 next year with bank support, and eventually Rs 50,000 in the next phase. The scheme will involve an expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore at the seed capital stage, Rs 10,000 crore at the Rs 25,000 stage, and Rs 25,000 crore at the Rs 50,000 stage.
Highlighting the government’s focus on women’s welfare, Sarma announced that from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beneficiaries under Orunodoi 3.0 will start receiving Rs 1,250 monthly assistance. Each family will also get a Rs 250 subsidy for LPG cylinders, and from November 1, ration card holders will receive pulses, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates along with rice.
Health Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Ganesh Limbu and Prithviraj Rabha, Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarty, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, and other senior officials were present at the event.