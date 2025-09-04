Assam students' body protests Centre's new order on foreigners, seeks withdrawal of CAA

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Thursday staged an 11-hour protest against the Centre’s recent order under the Foreigners Act, which allows minority communities from neighbouring countries to stay in India without valid documents. The organisation also demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Assam.
Protests were held in all district headquarters, with AASU demanding that all foreigners and fundamentalist elements be sent back.
The Centre’s order, issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, permits Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, to stay without valid documents if they fled religious persecution.
The CAA, passed in 2019 and implemented last year, allows similar groups who arrived by December 31, 2014, to apply for Indian citizenship.
AASU President Utpal Sarma said the new order would open the “floodgates” for illegal Hindu Bangladeshis to settle in Assam, which the people of the state cannot accept. He stressed that Assam has been agitating since Independence to protect its identity and has been left with no choice but to protest.
He recalled that Assam witnessed a six-year-long anti-foreigner agitation that ended with the Assam Accord in 1985, which fixed March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for detecting and expelling illegal migrants.
Calling the new order “communal, anti-Assamese, and destructive,” Sarma said it was even more dangerous than the CAA and both should be withdrawn from the state. He alleged that by extending the cut-off date from 1971 to 2014 under CAA, and now to 2024, the Centre has betrayed Assam once again.
Referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that only 12 people have applied for citizenship under CAA and three have been granted so far, the AASU President said applicants fear they may later be marked as foreigners if the law is withdrawn. He also questioned why the state government has not given relief to the families of the five people who died during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.
“The people of Assam have not accepted CAA, and it must be withdrawn,” Sarma asserted. He also demanded that fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border be completed at the earliest.
Sarma said Thursday’s protest was only the first phase of their agitation, which will end with a torchlight procession on September 23.