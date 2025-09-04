Assam students' body protests Centre's new order on foreigners, seeks withdrawal of CAA

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Thursday staged an 11-hour protest against the Centre’s recent order under the Foreigners Act, which allows minority communities from neighbouring countries to stay in India without valid documents. The organisation also demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Assam.

Protests were held in all district headquarters, with AASU demanding that all foreigners and fundamentalist elements be sent back.

The Centre’s order, issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, permits Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, to stay without valid documents if they fled religious persecution.

The CAA, passed in 2019 and implemented last year, allows similar groups who arrived by December 31, 2014, to apply for Indian citizenship.

AASU President Utpal Sarma said the new order would open the “floodgates” for illegal Hindu Bangladeshis to settle in Assam, which the people of the state cannot accept. He stressed that Assam has been agitating since Independence to protect its identity and has been left with no choice but to protest.