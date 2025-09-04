Bhopal Diary | DFO alleges Congress MLA asked for money

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Neha Srivastava posted in a tribal-dominated district of MP, has written to top bosses of the forest department, alleging that the local Congress MLA Anubha Munjare demanded Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh as ‘illicit monetary gratification’ from her. Not only did the legislator demand money from the DFO, but she also used intemperate and derogatory language about the forest department official as well as her family, she complained. The forest department has subsequently constituted a committee headed by an official of the rank of additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) to probe the matter.

MP plans Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur metro corridor

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning a metro rail corridor between the holy city of Ujjain and the industrial town of Pithampur via Indore. The state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav, has recently approved consultancy fees of `9 lakh per km (plus GST) for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has been assigned the consultancy work for the project. In the first phase, the metro line will cover Shri Mahakaleshwar Ujjain to Luv Kush Square in Indore, and in the second phase, it will extend from Luv Kush Square to Pithampur, according to officials.