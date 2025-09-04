Big win for public health, says Nadda after GST cut on life-saving drugs, medical devices

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hailed the GST cut on lifesaving medicines and medical devices, and the raised taxes on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes and sugary drinks, saying “this is a big win for public health.”

In a series of posts on X, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next gen GST reforms reaffirm the government’s commitment to the poor and middle class.

Union Finance Minister and GST Council head Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced nil GST on 36 life-saving drugs, including cancer and rare disease treatment; zero GST on health and life insurance; exemptions on spectacles; thermometer; medical grade oxygen; all diagnostic kits and reagents; glucometer and test strips.

Lauding the move, Nadda said, “This is a true #NextgenGST for a healthy India!”

“Healthcare costs will reduce, lives will improve!,” he added.

“The GST Council has raised tax on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes & sugary aerated drinks to 40%. A strong health-positive step — discouraging harmful consumption, reducing NCD burden, and protecting future generations,” Nadda further posted.