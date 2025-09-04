BJP, Congress both rely on national party figures - Modi, Rahul more than local leaders in Bihar

NEW DELHI: As Bihar edges closer to its upcoming assembly elections, the political atmosphere is intensifying. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is preparing a robust counter to the rising challenge posed by the Opposition’s Voters Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Their slogan, Vote Chori (Vote Theft), directed squarely at the BJP, appears to have struck a chord with sections of Opposition-leaning voters, injecting new momentum into what was previously seen as a relatively one-sided contest. In a well-calculated way to counter down, the BJP is likely to launch state-centric outreaches and campaigns after September 9 (once the Vice Presidential election concludes), focusing on the "double engine" model of governance—development at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi, along with administrative continuity under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA government in the state.

However, Nitish's leadership no longer commands the unchallenged stature it once did. His repeated political realignments and weakening public connect have prompted the BJP to recalibrate its electoral focus towards Modi’s personal brand of governance and the NDA’s performance in Bihar, without officially sidelining Nitish as the coalition’s face.