BJP, Congress both rely on national party figures - Modi, Rahul more than local leaders in Bihar

NEW DELHI: As Bihar edges closer to its upcoming assembly elections, the political atmosphere is intensifying. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is preparing a robust counter to the rising challenge posed by the Opposition’s Voters Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.
Their slogan, Vote Chori (Vote Theft), directed squarely at the BJP, appears to have struck a chord with sections of Opposition-leaning voters, injecting new momentum into what was previously seen as a relatively one-sided contest. In a well-calculated way to counter down, the BJP is likely to launch state-centric outreaches and campaigns after September 9 (once the Vice Presidential election concludes), focusing on the "double engine" model of governance—development at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi, along with administrative continuity under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA government in the state.
However, Nitish's leadership no longer commands the unchallenged stature it once did. His repeated political realignments and weakening public connect have prompted the BJP to recalibrate its electoral focus towards Modi’s personal brand of governance and the NDA’s performance in Bihar, without officially sidelining Nitish as the coalition’s face.
Unlike in previous campaigns, the Congress, historically a peripheral player in Bihar's political landscape, is now assuming a more central role as a key ally of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Rahul Gandhi’s cross-regional mobilisation through the Voters Adhikar Yatra is being pitched by Congress strategists as a grassroots pushback against what they describe as the NDA’s democratic erosion.
The slogan 'Vote Chori' is not only resonating at the ground level but is also being used strategically to unite disparate caste and community blocs, particularly among Dalits, backward classes, and minority groups. Sources within the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar said that Gandhi’s increased engagement with the grassroots is helping project him as a viable alternative to Modi—particularly among younger and first-time voters who feel politically marginalised.
To play it down, the BJP is reportedly deploying senior leaders, including Union ministers and influential MPs from Bihar, to undertake an extensive outreach programme. These leaders are set to tour all 38 districts in the coming weeks, holding public meetings (jan sabhas) and engaging in booth-level interactions. The focus will be on countering what the BJP claims is Opposition-led misinformation regarding electoral integrity (through the Vote Chori slogan) and governance failures.
An internal BJP strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked that while the Congress and RJD are relying on emotional narratives, the BJP intends to respond with data, development indicators, and the credibility of Modi’s leadership. The strategist argued that Rahul Gandhi’s slogans may attract attention, but Bihar’s electorate ultimately seeks stability and proven results, and for that NDA comes as the first choice.
Despite the high-decibel campaign surrounding the Opposition's recently concluded Yatra, public sentiment in Bihar remains nuanced and unpredictable. In past elections, large crowds have not always translated into votes. A significant segment of voters—particularly women and the youth—tend to remain silent but play a decisive role on polling day. This demographic often views state politics through a national lens, rather than solely a local one. And, the BJP-led NDA, through many centric welfare schemes has moved in towards wooing these sections of voters.
While the BJP continues to benefit from a strong organisational structure and Modi’s enduring appeal among urban and aspirational voters, but undeniably, discontent is simmering in rural areas, especially concerning employment, migration, and persistent caste disparities. It comes to the fore when one visits the rural belts of Bihar, where the people acknowledge the works done by the NDA government in the state on roads and electricity but lament on the employment and law and order front.
On the other side, Tejashwi Yadav remains a popular figure among young and backwards caste voters. However, the legacy of the so-called ‘jungle raj’ and ongoing intra-party tensions within the RJD remain significant hurdles.
The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s more pronounced leadership presence, is attempting to expand its local base and narrative, though converting this visibility into actual vote share remains a considerable challenge. Rahul Gandhi’s past and present statements often become political fodder for the NDA, allowing the BJP to shape the election narrative.
In a recent example, Prime Minister Modi responded forcefully to alleged derogatory remarks made by Opposition figures against his late mother. On Thursday, the BJP in Bihar observed a 5-hour Bihar Bandh condemning the alleged abuses hurled against PM Modi’s mother from the stage of Opposition during the Voters Adhikar Yatra and seems determined to make it an emotional issue against the opposition at a time when the assembly elections are coming closer.
Speaking to nearly two million women via an online cooperative scheme launch, Modi framed the attack as an insult to all mothers, daughters, and sisters—a message expected to resonate strongly with Bihar’s women voters, who are known to play a decisive role in elections. Dr Ravinder K Verma, a noted political analyst from Bihar, observed that the Prime Minister is likely to continue using this issue to galvanise women voters in upcoming rallies.
As Bihar’s political stage unfolds, the contest is increasingly being framed as a Modi versus Rahul showdown—a clash of two national figures in what is technically a regional election. For the BJP, the challenge lies in aligning national appeal with local delivery. For the Opposition, the real test is whether rhetorical momentum can be transformed into electoral gains. With both camps launching aggressive, high-voltage campaigns, Bihar’s electorate may once again emerge as the ultimate arbiter—not just of local governance, but of the shifting balance in national political narratives.