Centre at times begging before US, at times before China: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led Union government has "sold the prestige" of India before the foreign powers, with the Centre at times "begging before the United States, and at times before China".

Participating in a discussion in the state assembly on a government resolution on attacks on Bengali migrants in other states, she alleged that the BJP has a "dictatorial mindset" and that the saffron party wants to "turn West Bengal into its colony".

A ruckus broke out just as Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.

"The BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers. At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times, before the US. They cannot run the country or secure the nation's interests, yet they dare to lecture us," she said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on the alleged attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

"Why is the BJP against discussion on the attacks on Bengali migrants? It is because these incidents are taking place in states ruled by the party. They want to suppress the truth," Banerjee claimed.