Centre seeks transfer of pleas against online gaming law from HCs to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sought the transfer of pleas challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from three high courts to the Supreme Court to avoid conflicting verdicts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has agreed to list for hearing next week the plea of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the transfer of three pending cases from the high courts of Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to the apex court.

"(The) Union has filed a transfer plea. The Online Gaming Regulation Act has been challenged before three high courts. If it can be listed on Monday since it's listed for interim orders before the Karnataka High Court," the Centre's counsel said.

Besides seeking the transfer of pleas, the Centre sought a stay of all proceedings in the writ petitions in different high courts till the transfer petition was disposed of.