Chhattisgarh teacher sets up math lab, park in govt school; attendance, grades improve

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh school teacher Pragya Singh will receive a prestigious recognition from the President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, for her innovative teaching techniques to help students learn mathematics through hands-on experiments and games.

With 17 years of experience in teaching and a PhD in Geology, she has established an advanced mathematics laboratory in her school with her own funds. She has put together over 500 exciting teaching aids that not only enable children to learn difficult concepts through play, but also kindle students' interest in learning and continue attending school.

A teacher in the government upper primary school in village Hanoda, Pragya adopted innovative teaching to motivate students to figure out complicated concepts.

“As a young student I also found math difficult to grasp with ease. Now our students without any aversion are clearing and getting selected in tough examinations like National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam (NMMSE), Prayas, Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (Shreshta). Overcoming fear of mathematics, they are scoring 100 percent marks,” Pragya told TNIE.